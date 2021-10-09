Step Finance (STEP) Price Up 13.3% This Week

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $22.33 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00002107 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00063999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00141238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00092646 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 81% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,036.44 or 0.99873655 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.97 or 0.06351329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

