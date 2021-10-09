Stephens Inc. AR Acquires Shares of 5,073 Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 40.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3,204.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.39. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.
Vista Outdoor Profile
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
