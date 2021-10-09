Stephens Inc. AR Acquires Shares of 5,073 Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 40.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3,204.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.39. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

