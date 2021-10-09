Stephens Inc. AR Buys Shares of 4,306 VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 397.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,318,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,269 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,707,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,819,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,038,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,117,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,243,000 after purchasing an additional 533,718 shares in the last quarter.

GDXJ stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $60.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

