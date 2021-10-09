Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 36.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $96.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

