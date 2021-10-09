Stephens Inc. AR Has $221,000 Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076,124 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $62,067,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,701 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,480.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,625 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $18.76 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

