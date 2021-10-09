Stephens Inc. AR Purchases Shares of 11,330 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HYI opened at $15.83 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

