Stephens Inc. AR Sells 150 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth $69,110,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,168 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,051,000 after purchasing an additional 255,892 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,251,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,915,000 after buying an additional 228,843 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day moving average is $99.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

