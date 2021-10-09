Stephens Inc. AR Takes $260,000 Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of BYND stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.87. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.