Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326,682 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,581,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,876,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,779,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,241,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,621,000 after acquiring an additional 837,508 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $66.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $70.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.65.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.