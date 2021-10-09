Steve Hoffman Sells 78,125 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $78,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Steve Hoffman sold 94,425 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $106,700.25.

On Thursday, July 29th, Steve Hoffman sold 156,275 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $187,530.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $82,031.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.97 on Friday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $167.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,960,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,798,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after buying an additional 1,344,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 394,202 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 219,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

