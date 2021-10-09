Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target to $10.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.36.

Shares of TLRY opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tilray by 14.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Tilray by 1,187.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter worth $316,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter worth $901,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 105.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 79,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

