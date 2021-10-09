Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Algonquin Power & Utilities Put Options (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,259 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,376% compared to the average daily volume of 153 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AQN opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.