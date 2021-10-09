Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAUHY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Straumann from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,230 to CHF 1,745 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Straumann has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,745.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY opened at $90.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.10. Straumann has a twelve month low of $49.84 and a twelve month high of $106.46.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

