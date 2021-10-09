Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.43.

NYSE:SUI opened at $187.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $209.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.45 and a 200-day moving average of $178.28.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after buying an additional 24,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

