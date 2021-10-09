Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sun Life have outperformed the industry in the past year. Focus on Asia operation, growing asset management businesses, scaling-up, integration of U.S. operations bode well. It banks on strategic buyouts to ramp up its growth profile. It is aggressively trying to boost its Global Asset Management Business. Aiming a spot within top five players, it is growing its voluntary benefits business. It also intends to invest in the low investment grade private credit space. A solid balance sheet and effective capital deployment for growth initiatives drive earnings, return on equity, shareholders value. It intends to invest an additional $20 billion over the next five years. However, high costs due to higher operating expenses, commissions and other expenses pose financial risk. Moreover, high hedging costs exert pressure on the earnings.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLF. CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.45.

NYSE SLF opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after buying an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,443,000 after buying an additional 171,167 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,258,000 after buying an additional 1,639,565 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,773,000 after buying an additional 2,256,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 58.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,182,000 after buying an additional 2,810,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

