Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at CSFB

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price hoisted by CSFB from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$72.85.

SLF stock opened at C$68.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$51.59 and a 12-month high of C$68.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.88.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7399994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

