SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

LABP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LABP opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.71 million and a P/E ratio of -5.87.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $38,328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $3,611,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $939,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $7,068,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

