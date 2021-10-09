Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives $3.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

