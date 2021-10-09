Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.44

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 30218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.01.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 36,640.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 2,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.