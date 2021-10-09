Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Team were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TISI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Team by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Team by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,052,000 after purchasing an additional 410,885 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Team by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Team by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 444,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. Team, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $13.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.20 million. Team had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. Analysts predict that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Team Profile

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

