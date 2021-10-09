Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.26

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.26 and last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 7368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

TGLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,108 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 132,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tecnoglass by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,512 shares during the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

