Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.40 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been given a €3.40 ($4.00) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on O2D. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.71 ($3.19).

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.31 ($2.72) on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of €2.63 ($3.09). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €2.39 and its 200-day moving average is €2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

