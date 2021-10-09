Teloscoin 1-Day Volume Tops $1,325.00 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Teloscoin has a market cap of $664,121.81 and $1,325.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00111740 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.57 or 0.00479940 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00015116 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00036911 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011962 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

