TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 120,468 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TELUS by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in TELUS by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in TELUS by 59.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in TELUS by 53.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,195,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 417,325 shares during the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TU shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

