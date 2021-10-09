Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Terminix Global Holdings Inc. provides pest control services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Terminix, formerly known as ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

TMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.24. Terminix Global has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Terminix Global will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 42.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Terminix Global by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,861,000 after purchasing an additional 267,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Terminix Global by 101.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the period.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

