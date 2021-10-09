Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terumo Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sales of medical products and equipment. The products offered by the Company covers General Hospital Products, Cardiac & Vascular Products, Blood Transfusion Products and Consumer Healthcare Products. General hospital products offered by it include Disposable Medical Equipment, Medical Electronic Products, Diabetes Care Products, CAPD Systems and Pharmaceuticals; Cardiac & Vascular Products include Interventional Systems, Cardiovascular Systems and Artificial Vascular Grafts. Terumo’s Blood Transfusion products include blood bags, blood filter, filter in line, blood administration sets and apheresis, while consumer healthcare products include ear thermometer, electronic thermometer, basal body thermometer, electronic sphygmomanometer, urine test strip and leg compression stockings. Terumo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Terumo alerts:

OTCMKTS:TRUMY opened at $44.61 on Thursday. Terumo has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terumo (TRUMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.