TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Desjardins lifted their target price on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.12.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. TFI International has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $116.50. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

