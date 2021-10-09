Tharisa (LON:THS) PT Lowered to GBX 180 at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of THS opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.61) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 110.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.23. Tharisa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The firm has a market cap of £335.04 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

