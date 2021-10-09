The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Position Increased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,721,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,955 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $73,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in The AZEK by 27.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZEK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,555. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.82 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. On average, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

