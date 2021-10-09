The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.46.

Shares of BK traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $55.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,712,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $56.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 51.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.2% during the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 54.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

