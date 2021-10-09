The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Beauty Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of SKIN opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19. The Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $28.63.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $734,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

