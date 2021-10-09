The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $95,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 74,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,787 shares of company stock worth $35,897,302. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on COO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

Shares of COO opened at $410.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $433.53 and its 200-day moving average is $408.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $314.29 and a 12-month high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

