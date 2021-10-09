The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $343.23.

NYSE:EL opened at $311.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.59. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,259 shares of company stock worth $90,266,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 461,104 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

