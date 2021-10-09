The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $31.00.

CMC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NYSE:CMC opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

