The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $31.00.
CMC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.
NYSE:CMC opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $36.49.
About Commercial Metals
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
