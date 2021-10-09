The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Semtech were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,029,000 after buying an additional 658,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after purchasing an additional 498,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,383,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMTC opened at $77.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,978. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

