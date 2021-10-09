The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 358,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Brixmor Property Group worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $395,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.12.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.