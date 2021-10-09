The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,579 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Woodward worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 10.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 106.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Woodward by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 576,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $115.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.70 and a 200-day moving average of $120.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

