The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 342 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of ACI Worldwide worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 746.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $107,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.12. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.