The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The Mosaic stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $40.56.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 83.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in The Mosaic by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Mosaic by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,437,000 after acquiring an additional 613,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,028,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,722,000 after acquiring an additional 102,561 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.