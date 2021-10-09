The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $47,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.73.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $202.76 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.59 and a 200-day moving average of $188.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

