The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) Insider Sells £25,955.60 in Stock

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) insider John O’Reilly sold 15,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total value of £25,955.60 ($33,911.16).

Shares of The Rank Group stock opened at GBX 162.80 ($2.13) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 173.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 179.57. The Rank Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 216.50 ($2.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.70. The stock has a market cap of £762.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

