The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Cut by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 52.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 171,355 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 37,956 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 99,913 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.66.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.