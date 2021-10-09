The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 60,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $493.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,263,140.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.