THORChain (RUNE) One Day Volume Hits $31.82 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for $8.03 or 0.00014753 BTC on popular exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $31.82 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THORChain has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00067428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00136417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00087602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,476.67 or 1.00109141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.38 or 0.06392047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003289 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.