Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.46

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 233874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

TWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.70 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$519.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$369.78 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

