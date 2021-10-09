Tigress Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Tigress Financial currently has a $122.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,507. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.16. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $29,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,482,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 15.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 29,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

