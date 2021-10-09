Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 3.3% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.43. 340,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,975,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on TLRY shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 14.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1,187.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the first quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 105.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 79,079 shares during the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

