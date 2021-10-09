TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TMST. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $327.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TimkenSteel (TMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.