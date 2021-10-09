Tokenbox Achieves Market Capitalization of $355,168.12 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Tokenbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Tokenbox has a market cap of $355,168.12 and $1,939.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tokenbox has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00049342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.00229864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00102237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Tokenbox Coin Profile

Tokenbox is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

