TokenPay (TPAY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $122,779.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $122,779.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0739 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,330.58 or 1.00063189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064904 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00050910 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001349 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.28 or 0.00534010 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004639 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.